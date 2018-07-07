September temperatures, October humidity on Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - A cold front moved through Friday night, giving us some needed rain. Behind the front, we're finally seeing a break in the oppressive heat and humidity.

The dew point temperature measures the amount of moisture in the atmosphere. With dew points forecast to be in the 40s and low 50s Sunday, there won't be a lot of moisture to make things feel sticky. Really, dew points that low are more common in October.

High temperatures, meanwhile, will be in the low-to-mid 80s. That, for our area, is more common in September.

It's safe to say that Sunday, then, will have more of an early fall feel to it.

All good things must come to an end, though. Dew points work their way up by the middle of the week, implying that things will start to feel more humid.

That comes with a midweek cold front. This front will likely supply us with more scattered showers and storms by Wednesday, as a tropical disturbance (likely Chris) moves east and away from the United States.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.