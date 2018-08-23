Seven years since 5.8M earthquake in central Virginia

MINERAL, Va. - Do you remember August 23, 2011? You probably remember it as the day that the Commonwealth shook.

On that day, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck in Mineral, Virginia. Coincidentally, the weather that day was very similar to Thursday's weather - sunny, not too hot and low humidity.

According to the Virginia Tech Global Seismological Lab, shaking could be felt within in a minute in Roanoke, Lynchburg and the Highlands. It took one-to-two minutes to be felt in the New River Valley and parts of Southside.

The USGS said in their overview that nearly 600 homes received damage from the quake. That makes sense, when you look at average Richter Scale damage as well as the fairly shallow depth of the quake.

