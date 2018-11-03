Severe storms possible by Election Day

ROANOKE, Va. - While this weekend's weather continues to be nice, we are tracking a strong storm system that will develop early this coming week.

This system will first pay a visit into the Tennessee River Valley on Monday, giving them the chance for numerous severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile here, we could see a few morning showers Monday.

Tuesday could potentially bring us the better chance for severe thunderstorms, as a warm front (red bubbly line) lifts north.

This puts us under the influence of warm, humid air.

The Storm Prediction Center doesn't issue specific thunderstorm outlooks like you see above, for forecasts 4+ days out. Instead, they've placed a large portion of the east coast in an area where severe storms will be possible Tuesday.

Sunday is when we'll get our first glance at a more specific thunderstorm outlook for our region.

This particular system can go one of two ways for us.

The worst-case scenario is a case in which the warm, humid air teams up with some very strong winds above us to create multiple severe thunderstorms. In this scenario, damaging wind gusts and perhaps a few tornadoes would become possible.

Scenario number two would include some morning showers that would stabilize our atmosphere, making any storms that develop Tuesday afternoon relatively weaker.

We will continue to monitor this storm system very closely, as it could have some significant impacts on our Election Day forecast. At this point in time, talking about specifics is unfair to you as we know there's room for change in the forecast.

