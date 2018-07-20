Severe storms, tornadoes rip through Midwest

ROANOKE, Va - Thursday afternoon, severe storms, including tornadoes, tore a path of destruction through the Midwest. The hardest hit areas were in central Iowa where numerous tornadoes ripped through towns.

The textbook supercell thunderstorms, which sometimes spawn tornadoes, developed just before 5:00 eastern time and intensified through the early evening. The signature hook represents rotation in the storm.

The color on the image below represents where the storm was rotating and shows the path the rotating thunderstorms took.

The severe threat Friday pushes east. Tornadoes are once again possible through Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

A few strong storms will be possible locally Saturday afternoon and evening, but the storm system will be much weaker by that time.

