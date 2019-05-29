Severe T-Storm Watch issued until 8:00 p.m.

ROANOKE, Va. - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for all areas except Southside. A line of thunderstorms is pushing in from West Virginia over the next several hours.

Main concerns are lightning, heavy rain and localized wind damage. Power may also go out for a brief period of time.

While not everyone sees severe weather, you should be aware of possible warnings issued throughout the evening. Once a warning is issued, that is when you seek shelter in a safe building away from windows.

