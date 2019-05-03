Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Wythe, Carroll, Grayson counties

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Wythe, Carroll and Grayson counties.

The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. and torrential rain from this storm could lead to flash flooding.

Residents should expect 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to cars is expected, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The NWS urges people to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and to stay away from windows.

