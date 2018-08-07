Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Roanoke and surrounding areas

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Southwest Virginia until 5:15 p.m.

The warning includes the cities of Salem and Roanoke, as well as Roanoke County and parts of Franklin and Montgomery counties.

At 4:12 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located of Elliston-Lafayette, moving east at 15 mph, according to the NWS.

The storm could include 60 mph winds with quarter-sized hail, according to the NWS.

