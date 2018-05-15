Two Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for region

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a new severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Southwest Virginia.

Parts of Bedford, Craig, Franklin and Roanoke counties, as well as the cities of Salem and Roanoke, are under the warning until 4:15 p.m.

At 3:11 p.m., the NWS located a severe thunderstorm over Cloverdale, moving east at 15 mph.

Radar indicates that the storm contains 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected, Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees is also expected.

