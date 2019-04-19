Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for much of New River Valley

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of multiple counties in southwest Virginia.

The warning covers northwestern Roanoke County, northeastern Pulaski County, northeastern Giles County, Montgomery and Craig counties as well as the city of Radford.

At 5:36 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Radford, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Locations impacted by this warning include Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Radford, Dublin and Newport.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.