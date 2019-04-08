Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Roanoke, Blacksburg, surrounding areas

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning affecting Roanoke, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and other areas.

The warning, which expires at 4 p.m., covers about 375,000 people.

Here is the full list of areas covered by the warning:

All of Montgomery and Roanoke counties, as well as the cities of Radford, Roanoke and Salem.

Parts of Pulaski, Floyd, Bedford, Botetourt and Franklin counties are also included in the warning.

At 3:20 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Elliston-Lafayette to Copper Valley, moving east at 40 mph.

This storm contains 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Those in the area can expect hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

The NWS recommends people in these areas prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and stay away from windows.

