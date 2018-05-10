Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for multiple areas

ROANOKE, Va - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Campbell, Amherst and Bedford counties, as well as the city of Lynchburg until 3:15 p.m.

Due to a severe weather warning, Amherst County Public Schools are holding buses at all schools.

Thunderstorms will continue to increase in coverage and intensity over the next few hours as a cold front moves from west to east.

The best chance for stronger thunderstorms will be along and east of the Blue Ridge where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 p.m.

The main threats with any storm that develops will be damaging wind and heavy rain. Frequent lightning and small hail will also be common.

