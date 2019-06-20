Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of our area

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lynchburg and Southside until 10 p.m. Thursday.

A watch means that storms containing damaging wind will be possible. If a warning is issued, that is when you take action. Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings, if they're issued. The timing of best storm potential is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday.

The main threat with anything that develops will be high wind gusts capable of producing damage to trees and power lines. While the threat for a tornado is low, it isn't quite zero across Southside.

We will keep you posted throughout the day on air and online.

