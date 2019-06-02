Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of the region

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. for Craig, Botetourt, Alleghany, Rockbridge and Bath Counties. This includes the Cities of Covington, Lexington and Buena Vista.

A complex of showers and storms diving down from West Virginia will move into the Highlands and Southern Shenandoah after 5 p.m. Sunday.

As it moves east, it should gradually weaken. With the loss of daytime heating, the severe weather threat should be relatively low south of 460.

Anything that develops Sunday evening will have the potential to produce localized wind damage, heavy rain and lightning. Some hail may even occur in the higher elevations.

