Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon, evening

ROANOKE, Va. - Tuesday is starting off very warm and muggy, which is not a good sign when it comes to the day's storm potential. The Storm Prediction Center has virtually all of our region in a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather, with parts of Lynchburg and parts of Southside being in a Level 3 of 5 risk.

Cliff Notes Version: It'll get very hot today. A few showers and storms are possible between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The chance for severe weather is elevated between 3 and 9 p.m. Any long-lasting or dense cloud cover could lower that threat. Main concern with storms that develop is the potential for damaging wind gusts.

TIMING

With a cluster of showers and storms moving in from the northwest, we may see a few showers feed off of that between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday. These are not likely to be severe, though.

After about 2 or 3 p.m., however, is when storms start to tap into the heat of the day. The one thing that could limit severe potential where you are is if you see long-lasting and fairly dense cloud cover.

Between 3 and 9 p.m. is when we stand an elevated chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in our area. Storms today will move quickly from west to east.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS

Any storm that develops could produce localized wind damage to trees and/or power lines. This provides at least the chance for a few power outages in the region this afternoon and this evening. Hail is not a huge threat, nor is a tornado. However, one or two storms could become intense enough east of the Parkway to where that chance isn't zero.

KNOW THE DIFFERENCE

If a watch is issued for your area, this means that severe weather is possible within the next few hours. If a warning is issued for your area, this means that severe weather is imminent or likely. That's when you take action.

Make sure that you have the StormTeam 10 app, so you can receive watches and warnings if they are issued today.

HEAT

One last thing...if we see enough sunshine today, the heat index could become oppressive. The humidity is already here. Adding heat to that would make things feel pretty nasty outside.

Make sure to stay weather aware throughout the day today, and we will be sure to provide you with updates as necessary.

