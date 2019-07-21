Severe weather causing thousands of power outages

ROANOKE, Va. - Severe thunderstorms are causing major power outages throughout the region Sunday.

Appalachian Power is reporting a total of more than 3,500 outages as of 1:30 p.m. Around 2,750 of those are in Roanoke County.

Make sure to stay indoors during the severe weather.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for the city of Roanoke along with Botetourt and Roanoke counties until 2 p.m. This storm is producing strong winds and frequent lightning.

