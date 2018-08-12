Severe weather moved through parts of southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - As storms developed Sunday afternoon, they wasted no time. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued 10 severe thunderstorm warnings, all while their local radar site was down.

StormTeam 10 meteorologists used enhanced satellite imagery, analysis and composite radar (blend of different radar sites) to track the severe storms.

Several reports of hail came in from Radford, Pulaski and Christiansburg. Isolated wind damage reports came in from Radford and from Madison Heights.

This tree narrowly missed Lucy Lambert's house in Radford. This is one of the few downed tree reports we had from the New River Valley.

The hail at Donnie Linkous' house in Radford was pea-to-dime sized, but there was plenty of it.

Meanwhile, Jessica Lawson sent us this picture of quarter-sized hail following Sunday's severe storms.

Flooding is still possible in Southside this evening, as heavy rain continues to move through. Otherwise, remaining storms will be spotty through roughly 10 p.m. Monday brings the shot of hit-or-miss afternoon storms, but they won't be as much nor as strong as the ones we saw Sunday.

