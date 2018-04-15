Severe weather takes aim at southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - A potent cold front brings strong to severe thunderstorms to southwest Virginia late this afternoon and into the first half of Sunday night.

Thunderstorms start firing up after 3 p.m. and move east of the area after midnight.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are a concern.

1 to 3 inches of rain is expected but higher amount are possible if thunderstorms train over the same area.

Damaging wind gusts and small hail are also a concern.

A tornado cannot be ruled out.

It is important to stay weather aware.

