Severe weather threat increasing Monday afternoon, evening

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunshine has allowed the atmosphere over Virginia to destabilize rapidly as a system moves in from the west. Through Monday afternoon, thunderstorms will develop and quickly become strong to severe.

TIMING:

Between 2 p.m and 8 p.m

THREATS:

Damaging wind

Large Hail

Brief tornado (In orange colored counties, 77 corridor and Southside)

LOCATION:

Everyone is under the gun, but the best chance for widespread severe weather will be along and south of 460.

It is important to know the difefrence between a watch and a warning should any be issued later Monday or at any point this spring or summer. Here's a reminder:

