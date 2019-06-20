Severe weather threat increasing Thursday

ROANOKE, Va - A cold front will put a short end to the stormy pattern much if the region has been in, but that front will first enhance the severe weather threat Thursday afternoon.

TIMING:

2-8 P.M.

The evening commute could be impacted by strong wind and heavy rain.

THREATS:

Strong to damaging wind is the main threat. Large hail and heavy rain will also be possible.

WHERE:

All of southwest and central Virginia, but Southside has the greatest risk.

The breeze will kick up later Thursday afternoon and behind the cold front overnight into Friday morning. The front will give the region a clean sweep bringing sunshine back for the first day of summer Friday.

