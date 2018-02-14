Shower chances continue, but warmer air returns Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Scattered showers stay with us on Wednesday, but temperatures make a run for 60 degrees this afternoon.

RAIN CHANCES

The best chance to see showers will be along and south of 460.

Other than a few showers Thursday, most of us are dry as temperatures soar into the low to mid 70s.

END OF THE WORK WEEK

Better rain chances return on Friday with even more moisture arriving Saturday.

WINTER RETURNS?

Saturday could provide some sneaky winter weather as a cold wedge build to our north.

Temperatures that start in the 40s will fall into the 30s through the day potentially providing parts of the area, especially north of 460, with snow, mix before rain takes over for most.

70s and even spots flirting with 80 degrees soar back during the middle of next week.

