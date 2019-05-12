Showers and storms for Mother's Day

ROANOKE, Va. - A nearby boundary will stir up rain showers and even a few thunderstorms from time to time Sunday but Mother’s Day will not be a total washout.

Light to moderate rain showers can be expected Sunday morning.

By the afternoon, the atmosphere could become a bit more unstable resulting in a few thunderstorms developing along and east of the Parkway.

A strong-to-severe storm containing damaging winds and very heavy downpours will be possible until early Sunday evening.

The precipitation will be spotty Sunday night and there could be a few lingering showers until midday Monday.

Then, we will finally get the opportunity to dry out.

Highs for Monday will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a gusty west wind.

The wind will remain strong into Tuesday with highs only warming into the 60s.

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will return to the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

