Showers and storms for Mother's Day

ROANOKE, Va. - A nearby boundary will stir up rain showers and even a few thunderstorms from time to time Sunday but Mother’s Day will not be a total washout.
Light to moderate rain showers can be expected Sunday morning.
By the afternoon, the atmosphere could become a bit more unstable resulting in a few thunderstorms developing along and east of the Parkway.
A strong-to-severe storm containing damaging winds and very heavy downpours will be possible until early Sunday evening.
Then, we will finally get the opportunity to dry out.
Highs for Monday will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a gusty west wind.
The wind will remain strong into Tuesday with highs only warming into the 60s.
By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will return to the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.
