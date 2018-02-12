Showers continue Monday morning; Drier for the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - The weekend was basically a washout as the area picked up anywhere from 1-5” of rain.

A few more light to moderate showers are possible through Monday morning before we briefly dry out through the afternoon and Tuesday.

The wedge is back in play Tuesday keeping temperatures in the afternoon in the 30s and 40s. The wedge breaks by Wednesday helping temperatures rebound back to the 50s. Shower chances also return for the middle of the week. Other than a few showers on Thursday, most of us stay dry as temperatures soar into the lower-70s. Better rain chances return again as we close out the work-week.

