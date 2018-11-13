Showers continue Tuesday, potential growing for Ice Thursday

ROANOKE, Va - Scattered showers continue today, but they won't be as widespread or heavy as what we saw Monday. We'll dry out for a very short time Wednesday before the potential of a wintry mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain move in.

The bulk of the wintry precipitation will fall after midnight Thursday morning through early Thursday afternoon. Sleet and freezing rain look to be the dominate precipitation type before a transition to a cold rain later Thursday afternoon.

Ice accumulation will be possible. Many main roads will be too warm to create widespread slick conditions Thursday morning, but elevated surfaces will be susceptible to ice accumulation. If enough freezing rain falls downed tree limbs and power outages will be possible.

A degree or two can mean the difference between an ice storm and a cold rain. Stay tuned as this system materializes.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.