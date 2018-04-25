Showers continue Wednesday with clearing skies by the evening

ROANOKE, Va - Scattered showers will remain with us through the latter half of the afternoon before a drying and clearing trend takes over tonight.

Showers through the day will be less numerous than what the region has seen over the past day and a half. More rain is likely to close out the work week.

The winds will once again be elevated, but this time gusting 20-30 mph out of the northwest versus the southeast.

Sunshine is out to start Thursday, but rain chances already come back late Thursday evening through early Friday afternoon. Another .5" to 1.5" inches will be possible Thursday night through Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.