Showers early, heavy rain, storms possible this afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - Friday is off to a very a warm start, but cooler air is on our our doorstep for the weekend. A system delivering that cooler air will bring the chance for heavy rain and storms late Friday afternoon and into the early evening.

A few showers will be around for the morning commute, but the rain will turn heavier late this afternoon. A few storms, especially across Southside could be in the stronger side. Damaging wind and heavy rain will be the main threats.

The winds will stay elevated Friday and Saturday. At times gusts could top 30 mph. With the saturated ground, A few spotty power outages will be possible.

Sunshine increases for the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s. Mountain snow will be possible early Saturday morning.

