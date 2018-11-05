Showers early, storm chances return Tuesday

Scattered showers will be around for the Monday morning commute, but a drying trend takes over for the second half of the day. Highs under a mostly cloudy sky climb into the upper-50s and lower-60s. A bigger system will bring the chance for a few strong storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The overall severe threat Tuesday will be extremely conditional. The more sun we see, the more instability we’ll have and the stronger the storms will be. Clouds and showers moving in from severe weather expected through Tennessee River Valley tonight will likely hold our severe weather threat down Tuesday.

The best chance (YELLOW) for strong storms Tuesday will be east of I-81.

