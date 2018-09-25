Showers early, turning warmer in the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - After a couple of days in the 60s, the wedge will break a little sending temperatures back into the mid-to-upper-70s later this afternoon.

The clouds, mist and fog will be stubborn to lift through the course of the morning keeping temperatures in the 60s for the better part of the morning. Temperatures will shoot back into the 70s late in the afternoon.

A cold front approaches tomorrow giving us the chance for rain and storms. A few storms could contain heavy rain which would create an isolated flash flood threat with how saturated the ground is.

Ahead of that front, temperatures climb back into the low-80s. On Thursday, we’re back to the 60s.

