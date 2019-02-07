Showers early with record warmth later Thursday, turning colder Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures are off to a warm start and it will get even warmer later this afternoon. Records will likely be shattered area-wide later Thursday afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-to-upper-70s.

Rain will be around for the morning commute before drying out later n the morning as the warmer air pushes in.

Temperatures Friday will start out very warm, but a strong cold front will have temperatures back into the 40s by the evening commute.

Early next week, cold air could meet up with moisture to give us a rain, snow and ice mix. Stay tuned.

