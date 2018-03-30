Showers end later today

ROANOKE, Va - Most of the rain from the overnight and morning will push out as the rest of the morning moves on. A drying and clearing trend take over for the second half of Friday and into Easter weekend. While it won't be as warm as yesterday, temperatures will climb back into the mid-60s. Lower 70s are still likely across Southside.

Other than a stray shower, mainly on the western slopes and in NRV Sunday morning, most of the area is dry for Easter weekend. High temperatures will top out in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.