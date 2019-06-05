Showers for the morning commute, strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - The pleasant weather is going away for a while as the humidity creeps back helping to fuel showers and storms.

A few showers will be around for the morning commute, but later Wednesday afternoon storms firing up could become severe. The main threat with these storms will be damaging wind and heavy rain.

Other than a few stray storms Thursday, most will be on the drier side. Rain chances increase again Friday, over the weekend and into early next week as a stalled front in our region meets up with tropical moisture.

