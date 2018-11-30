Showers Friday, Saturday; Record warmth possible Sunday

ROANOKE, Va - Scattered showers will be possible, especially Friday morning. Stray showers will be around later in the day, but the widespread rain will push out by lunch.

More rain arrives Saturday, but it won't be a washout. The rain will come in waves with the best chance early in the morning and then again in the evening with just stray showers in between.

Beyond the rain comes the potential to break high temperature records Sunday. Much of the region will surge into the 60s and 70s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs fall back into the 30s and 40s. The chance for a little snow to mix in with rain later Tuesday will be possible.

