Showers move through Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - Scattered showers will be with us for much of Monday morning before drying out late this afternoon. The showers will remain relatively with the best chance for steady rain east of the Blue Ridge.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with temperatures climbing back to around 60 degrees. Wednesday will start out dry, but clouds will increase through the day making way for rain chances late Wednesday and into Thursday. Thursday presents the best opportunity for widespread rain this week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.