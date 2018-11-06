Showers, storms for Election Day, drying out for the evening

ROANOKE, Va - A storm system moving in from the west will likely generate a rain and even a few thunderstorms. Clouds, showers and the storms crossing early in the day will keep the overall severe threat very low. The severe threat still exists for places toward Richmond.

If you're wanting to stay completely dry at the polls, all of the rain will be out by dinner. Most of the rain along and west of I-81 should be out by lunch.

We’re drying out in the middle of the week before more rain arrives Friday. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season barges in. Veteran’s Day weekend looks cool and sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s.

