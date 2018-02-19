Showers this morning; Spring-like Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - There are 29 days until spring officially rolls around, but by Tuesday it will be feeling much more like early May than mid-February.

Monday will feature showers, especially in the morning before we dry things out heading into that spring-like Tuesday. High temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the mid-50s. Slight rain chances return Wednesday, but we will keep our unseasonably warm air.

Things will turn a little cooler by Thursday and Friday as rain chances increase, but temperatures will still be much above average, topping out in the 60s. We'll make a run for the 70s again come Sunday even though we will be dodging another round of rain as our pattern continues to stay active.

