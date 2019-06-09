Showers, thunderstorms to bring heavy rainfall through Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - It was yet another soggy day across southwest Virginia.

A stalled out boundary to our south coupled with tropical moisture brought showers and patchy drizzle to the region.

Moisture will continue to stream into the area, with more widespread showers expected to move in Sunday evening and continue overnight.

With an already saturated ground, the additional heavy rainfall will cause flooding issues.

Never drive through flooded roadways.

Patchy fog will develop late.

A cold front will then move through Monday, bringing more heavy rainfall to the region.

We will finally get a brief break from the precipitation Tuesday, but more rain is on the way late Wednesday into Thursday.

The precipitation will be hit and miss across the area.

We will get the opportunity to dry out some come Friday, and highs will be near 80 degrees.

