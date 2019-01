ROANOKE, Va - New year, same old weather. Showers will be around for the morning commute, but most will be dry by lunchtime Thursday. Another round of steady, widespread rain moves in Friday. That rain wraps up by noon Saturday.

A drying trend will takeover Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend. Sunday is looking gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the 60s. The frigid air is staying away over the next seven days.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.