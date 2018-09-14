Significant flash flooding still possible Sunday, Monday as Florence moves closer

ROANOKE, Va - Florence is working its way on the shores of North Carolina as of Friday morning. Even though the catastrophic effects will remain in the Carolinas, Florence is still expected to leave a significant mark on our area.

A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of the area. The coverage of this watch is expected to expand as we get deeper into the weekend.

LOCAL FLORENCE IMPACTS:

Friday:

Scattered heavy downpours from Florence's outer bands. Isolated flash flooding possible. Wind gusts 30-45 mph. Spotty power outages possible.

Saturday:

Scattered heavy downpours from Florence's outer bands. Isolated flash flooding possible.

Sunday and Monday:

Widespread heavy rain likely as Florence pushes northeast. Significant flash flooding possible. Breezy.

From Friday through early Tuesday morning, a widespread 2-5 inches of rain will be possible. That will no doubt cause flash flooding. Isolated higher amounts are even possible.

The highest rain looks to fall west of I-81 toward the southern Blue Ridge of Patrick, Grayson, Wythe, Carroll and Floyd counties along with the City of Galax. 5-10 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts will be possible. Significant flash flooding and even mudslides will be possible.

