Sizzling Memorial Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - It’ll be a hot and humid holiday weekend.

If you plan on hitting the roadways early Saturday morning, watch out for some patchy fog.

The fog will dissipate by mid-morning.

Temperatures won’t be as hot Saturday afternoon.

Highs are expected to top out in the upper 80s with a few pop-up showers and storms.

Not everyone will see this precipitation.

Any precipitation will end Saturday evening and it will be muggy overnight.

Lows will only fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will be dry, breezy and downright hot.

Afternoon temperatures will soar into the low to mid-90s near and east of the Parkway.

For Memorial Day, highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with the chance of a few afternoon storms.

The heat is expected to continue through the middle of the week.

