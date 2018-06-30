Sizzling weekend

A ridging pattern will set up shop Saturday morning from the lower Great Lakes to the eastern seaboard.

The pattern will bring a big dose of heat and humidity to the region through most of next week.

Saturday afternoon temperatures across southwest Virginia are expected to top out in the lower 90s.

If you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s for most.

Southside could feel like the lower 100s.

It will be a warm and muggy Saturday night.

Lows will fall into the 60s and lower 70s with clear skies.

A little fog will develop overnight.

Sunday is nearly a carbon copy of Saturday but with a few more clouds.

Sunday's afternoon temperatures return to the 90s.

