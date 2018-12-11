Slick, foggy and frigid morning commute

ROANOKE, Va - Most side streets are an icy mess Tuesday morning and even main roads have patches of ice and snow that can sneak up on you. If you parked outside, you may have to scrape your car as a thick layer of frost has developed.

Sunshine will help melt the snow a little Tuesday afternoon, but refreezing will once again take place for Wednesday

We are dry until Friday when our next system moves through. It will be a much warmer system, but it has the potential to drop 1-3” of rain. The flash flood risk will no doubt be elevated as the snow on the ground will create extra runoff and storm drains may be blocked by plowed snow.

