Slick in the Highlands; Wet morning commute for most

ROANOKE, Va. - Be on the lookout for slick spots, mainly in the Highlands, from freezing rain and a wintry mix. Plain rain will pick up in intensity and coverage for everyone as the morning pushes on. Most of the rain is out of here by the evening commute. Snow showers take over only on the western slopes as the system pulls away.

We’ll bring out sunshine on Thursday with highs in the low-40s. The work-week will end on a quiet and warm note as temperatures jump back into the low-to-mid 50s. Rain chances once again return for the weekend.

