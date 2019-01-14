Slick roads, fog for Monday morning commute

ROANOKE, Va. - Most of the moisture form the weekend snow and ice is out of here, but a few light snow showers and freezing drizzle remain. Fog and re-freezing from melting snow and ice are also aiding in creating slick spots, even on main roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. for the potential for slick spots.

Use caution while driving today.

A freezing fog advisory is effect until 10 a.m. for due to the water droplets in the fog freezing on contact with objects below freezing. You may need to give yourself extra time to scrape if you parked the car outside. The weather pattern stays very active heading into the weekend and beyond.

