Snow changing to ice through Wednesday morning, afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - The snow will continue to wrap up through the morning and sleet, freezing rain will takeover. Expect a few breaks in the precipitation, especially in the 77 corridor through the morning.

More moisture, in the form of freezing rain, will return through the day.

Ice accumulations could be significant in the Highlands and east facing slopes of Floyd and Carroll counties.

These will be the best places to see tree damage and/or power outages from ice accumulation. Roads will become very icy as freezing rain falls on top of snow.

The freezing rain will change to mainly scattered showers late Wednesday and into Thursday, but roads still may be slick and slushy going into Thursday's morning commute.

Temperatures are expected to flirt with 60 degrees helping to greatly improve road conditions by Thursday afternoon and evening.

