Snow, freezing rain, sleet move into southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, VA - A winter weather advisory is in effect for part of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and the Highlands.

Our next system is set to arrive late in the morning.

Initial precipitation should mostly be rain.

Temperatures are expected to cool into the mid-30s this afternoon.

As temperatures cool, the precipitation changes to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow.

Southside is expected to see mainly rain from this system.

The Roanoke Valley and the NRV will receive rain and ice.

Ice accumulation of up to .25" is possible for cold surfaces such as cars, trees and power lines.

This could create spotty power outages this afternoon.

Roadways are very warm therefore it'll be difficult for ice to form.

Highlands should see mainly snow from this event.

The heavy snowfall could cause near whiteout conditions.

The precipitation ends late this evening.

