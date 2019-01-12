Snow, ice become more widespread Saturday night, Sunday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Sunday evening for all of southwest and central Virginia. After one batch of snow earlier Saturday afternoon, the worst of our weather comes in Saturday night and Sunday morning. We have had many church closings reported already.

After sunset, we'll see snow and a wintry mix in parts of the NRV and I-77 corridor. This will spread north and east through the night, leaving us with widespread snow close to and north of Rte. 460. A mix of snow and freezing rain will fall south.

This has been reflected in our snowfall map since Wednesday afternoon.

While we may see a glaze of ice to a tenth of an inch from Roanoke to SML and Blacksburg, the most accumulation is expected in parts of Southside and the I-77 corridor.

That amount of ice would lead to some icy roads and perhaps a few power outages. Although, outages don't typically start until you see 0.25" of ice adding onto the power lines, which could very well happen in parts of Southside and areas near I-77.

We do expect most ice accumulation to be done after sunrise Sunday. In fact, any snow that's left over through Sunday afternoon should be light and scattered.

Even once the snow is gone, roads (especially secondary) will be messy through Monday morning. We anticipate that there will be some closings and delays for schools come Monday.

Be sure to stay tuned with us on air, online on the StormTeam 10 app and on social media. You can get the latest on school closings here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.