Snow in April? Possible, but hard to come by

ROANOKE, Va. - After a very warm Friday and weekend, things will change for the colder early next week. The wedge, high pressure over New England sending colder air down the spine of the Appalachians, will deliver unseasonably cold air to the region Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday will be stuck in the 40s and fall back into the 30s by Wednesday morning. It's during this time a storm along the East Coast will be developing.

While this likely won't bring huge impacts locally, rain could change to a little bit of snow for areas along and west of Intersate 81.

Even if we do squeeze out some snow Tuesday, impacts will be minimal at best with an increasing sun angle and very warm road/ground temperatures.

Snow in April isn't an easy thing to achieve.

Only 5 times since 1912 has it snowed an inch or more in Roanoke. Only 14 times has a dusting accumulated.

Average snowfall for the month of April is generally less than an inch for our region.

Measurable snow has been recorded, however well into the third week of April.

Temperatures climb back to the 60s Wednesday and near 70 Thursday.

