Snow likely to impact Monday morning commute

ROANOKE, Va - The storm that will likely bring the region several inches of snow has slowed down about 12 hours. Much of Sunday appears to be dry before light rain moves in late Sunday evening. That rain will turn to a mix and snow overnight. The heaviest snow now looks to fall Monday morning through early Monday afternoon. The Monday morning commute looks to be significantly impacted.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect late Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

**Impacts are expected to be similar even for the areas not currently under a watch.

TIMING:

Light rain starts late Sunday evening from south to north.

Snow starts to mix in around midnight or shortly after.

Heaviest snow falls during the morning commute through the early afternoon.

Most of the snow is done by the evening commute. Roads still may be slick.

HOW MUCH?

Not much has changed in terms of how much snow to expect. A widespread 3-6" of snow is expected through a lot of the area.

Higher amounts are still possible along the Blue Ridge.

