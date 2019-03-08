Snow, rain develop through Friday morning commute

ROANOKE, Va. - Most of the morning commute will be dry, but through the commute snow chances along and west of I-81 will start to increase. This is where a Winter Weather Advisory for patchy slick spots is in effect.

With road temperatures well above freezing, those who see snow for the morning, the roads will mainly be just wet.

Impacts on the morning commute are expected to be very low. By lunch, snow could start to stick on roads, mainly on side streets.

Snow will change to rain later this afternoon. Across Southside, other than a stray wet flake, most will see plain rain.

Saturday will be very cool with highs struggling to climb out of the 30s. Scattered showers will also be around.

Rain chances leave us late Sunday morning as temperatures climb back to the 60s and 70s Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.