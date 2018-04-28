Severe weather in the Plains helps amplify our midweek warmup

ROANOKE, Va - April has been cooler than average and is going out that way too. The combination of cooler air and a gusty wind will make it feel chilly on Sunday morning, with perhaps a little frost in spots by Monday morning.

By Monday, however, a stronger storm system in the Plains gets going. Go figure. We've had six tornadoes this season, but Kansas and Oklahoma have had none. That's right. None.

The storm system is blocked by an area of high pressure off the east coast, meaning that a multiday severe weather threat exists in the Plains into Tuesday.

...and into Wednesday.

This storm system, along with the aforementioned high pressure system off the East Coast, will supply us with warm and dry air. They'll also join forces to keep things rather breezy at times this week.

You can see what kind of impact this has on our forecast, as highs surge into the 80s by midweek. It wouldn't surprise us if the Roanoke Valley got into the upper 80s by Thursday.

Here's the catch with this. Pollen travels more freely in warmer air. So the warmer things get, the worse the pollen will be this week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.