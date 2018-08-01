Soggy end to the work week

ROANOKE, VA. - The Mid-Atlantic region will be stuck in a very moist air mass through Friday.

This is a result of a very slow moving boundary coupled with tropical moisture funneling in from the Atlantic and Gulf.

We will end the work week with periods of showers and thunderstorms that will contain heavy downpours.

Due to an already saturated ground, the potential of flash flooding persists through at least Friday.

The pattern finally shifts during the weekend, which will allow many of us to dry out.

Other than a hit or miss thundershower chance on Saturday and a stray shower chance on Sunday, the weekend should pack a good amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

